Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Castlight Health Call Options (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,861 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 620% compared to the average volume of 536 call options.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $27,504.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,906.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 1,659.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 588,202 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

