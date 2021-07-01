Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 885 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,842 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $553,843,000 after purchasing an additional 180,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,906,000 after purchasing an additional 257,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.12. 31,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,876. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

