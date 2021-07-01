Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,172. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.39. 365,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,654,671. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

