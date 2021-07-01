Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,368 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stride by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,902. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

