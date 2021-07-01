Strike Price Hits $43.17 (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Strike has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $125.92 million and $1.03 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $43.17 or 0.00128308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,917,058 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

