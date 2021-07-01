Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

SSUMY stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.41.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

