Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

