Sun (New) Tops One Day Volume of $10.05 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $101.01 million and $10.05 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

