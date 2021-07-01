SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $556.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $570.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

