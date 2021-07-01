Swarm Price Reaches $0.0736 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Swarm has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $5.75 million and $50,107.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.71 or 0.00717926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.63 or 0.07745183 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.