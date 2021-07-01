Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWMAY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

