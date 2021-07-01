Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Underperform Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.
OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $59.82.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
