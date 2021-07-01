Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Underperform Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

