Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYIEY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 39,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,574. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.30. Symrise has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

