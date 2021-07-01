Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $188.82 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

