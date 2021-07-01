Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $177.02 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.67.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

