Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,370 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TAK opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

