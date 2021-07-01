Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Raised to “Neutral” at Nomura

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.02. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 8.7% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.