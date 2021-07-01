TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 104,780 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $45,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,695,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $30,710,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.11.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

