TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 56.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 914,312 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,227 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $55,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $70.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

