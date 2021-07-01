TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 427,890 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 54.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427,890 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $51,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stantec by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 81,767 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Stantec by 71.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 28.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 58,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

