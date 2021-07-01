TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,961 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $53,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT opened at $120.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.79. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.