TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $47,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $631.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $639.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.