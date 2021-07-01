TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,107 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Altria Group worth $50,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

