TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $44,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,026 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Masimo by 5.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MASI stock opened at $242.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

