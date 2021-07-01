TD Securities Lowers Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$19.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of WTSHF stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6589 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

