TD Securities Upgrades Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) to “Buy”

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was upgraded by TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.50. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 51.60% from the stock’s current price.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 950.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

