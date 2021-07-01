TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTGT opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TechTarget by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.