Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,266 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,433.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $338,027.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,043. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONEM shares. Truist reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.