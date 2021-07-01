Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 22,400 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4,624.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 78,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

Shares of THC stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.