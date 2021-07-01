Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Short Interest Down 63.5% in June

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEO shares. HSBC raised Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $4,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 776,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.