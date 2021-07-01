Tellor (TRB) Reaches Market Cap of $63.61 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Tellor has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $36.61 or 0.00110011 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $63.61 million and $39.92 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.84 or 0.00699739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,565.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,814,196 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,811 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

