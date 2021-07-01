Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE TS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 1,892,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,636. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 511.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 416,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 348,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $20,670,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 11.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

