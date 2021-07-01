Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
NYSE TS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 1,892,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,636. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 511.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 416,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 348,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $20,670,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 11.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
TS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
