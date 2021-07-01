TERA (TERA) Hits Market Cap of $4.90 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. TERA has a market cap of $4.90 million and $133,882.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00130534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00169129 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.10 or 0.99865348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

