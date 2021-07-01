Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $148.00 price target on the stock.

TER has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.67.

TER opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

