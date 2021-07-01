Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terex guides earnings per share in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 in 2021, which suggests a substantial improvement from earnings of 13 cents in 2020. Sales will be around $3.7 billion indicating a year-over-year growth of 20%. This will be driven by improved end market demand and higher backlog. Terex is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation and investment in expansion of manufacturing facilities. Terex is also progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term earnings growth. The company’s strong liquidity and cash position positions it well to sail through the current unprecedented situation. Its ongoing cost reduction efforts will also lead to improved margins. Earnings estimates for the second quarter and full year 2021 have undergone positive revisions lately.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.71. Terex has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

