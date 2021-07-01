Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Gap Up to $38.46

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.46, but opened at $39.68. Ternium shares last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 4,122 shares traded.

TX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

