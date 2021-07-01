Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $102,000.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

