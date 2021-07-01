TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Update

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFII stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $91.63. 1,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,595. TFI International has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

