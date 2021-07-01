The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.93. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 4,721 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

