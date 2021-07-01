The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.41

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.38, with a volume of 12758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Buckle by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

