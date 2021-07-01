The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 88.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.61.

CLX stock opened at $179.91 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

