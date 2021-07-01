The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $181,560,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.17. 193,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,947,178. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $233.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

