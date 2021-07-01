The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Up 133.3% in June

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE IFN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,524. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.48. The India Fund has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The India Fund by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The India Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The India Fund by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

