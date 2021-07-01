The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Up 133.3% in June

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE IFN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,524. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.48. The India Fund has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $22.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%.
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
