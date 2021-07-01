The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT Raised to $100.00 at Roth Capital

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get The Joint alerts:

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $83.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Joint by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Joint by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Joint by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Joint by 53,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.