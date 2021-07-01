The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.98. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 2.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned 1.24% of The LGL Group worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.