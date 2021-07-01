The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.98. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $14.50.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 2.79%.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.
Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.