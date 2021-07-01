The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of MAC opened at $18.25 on Monday. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

