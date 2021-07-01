The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $6,345,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.