The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 121,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 87,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE NYT opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

