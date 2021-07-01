The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,749,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.64% of The Progressive worth $358,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,701. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.32.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

