The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after acquiring an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Timken by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in The Timken by 80.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 20.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $3,148,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,937,274.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

